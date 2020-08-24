Twitter Penalises Donald Trump Tweet For 'Making Misleading Health Claims'

Twitter has placed a disclaimer on a recent post from Donald Trump, saying the tweet violated the company’s “civic and election integrity” rules and made “misleading health claims”.

The US president had claimed mail drop boxes which will be used by some voters to place their ballots during the US election in November “are not Covid sanitised” and are “a big fraud!”.

In the same tweet, he said: “So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas?”

In a tweet, Twitter said: “We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting.”