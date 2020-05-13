Twitter Says It Will Let Employees Work From Home Forever

In a move that could reverberate across the tech industry, Twitter announced Tuesday that employees working from home right now will never have to come back into the office if they don’t want to.

The San Francisco-based social media company, which encouraged employees to work from home in early March as the coronavirus began spreading in the US, said it came to the conclusion after seeing how well employees functioned while working remotely.

“The past few months have proven we can make that work,” a statement on the company’s blog said of people working away from the office. “So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen.”

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made the same promise in an email to staff obtained by BuzzFeed News. Employees whose jobs cannot be done remotely, such as those who maintain servers, will be an exception to the new policy, he said.

Employees won’t have the option of going into the office until at least several months from now.