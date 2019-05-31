Twitter Still Has A White Nationalist Problem

Ivylise Simones/HuffPost

We underestimated the level of bad actors that we would see and the level of impact they would have. Ev Williams, Twitter co-founder

The white supremacist accused of murdering 51 people in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March was also on Twitter, where he spread Islamophobia, white supremacist propaganda and articles about terrorist attacks. He tweeted pictures of his weapons and posted links to a disturbing manifesto he wrote, apparently in anticipation of the deadly rampage. Only after he was charged in a mass murder did Twitter act. The shooter may have carried out the genocidal end goal of white supremacy, but there are thousands of white supremacists on Twitter with the same mindset, most of them anonymous and working in concert. In a 2018 study, extremism expert J.M. Berger offered an “extremely conservative” estimate that at least 100,000 alt-right users are on Twitter. The repercussions for these bad actors are practically nonexistent. “We just didn’t invest enough,” Twitter co-founder Ev Williams, who also became a billionaire by monetizing outrage online, told CNN Business this week. “We underestimated the level of bad actors that we would see and the level of impact they would have.” Take the anonymous alt-right troll called “Spicci,” who leads a harassment gang on Twitter called The Shed and has appeared on white nationalist podcasts to wish death on journalists. For years, Twitter has allowed him to run multiple fake accounts and use the service to menace people and tweet racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic content. Although Spicci has been reported countless times, Twitter typically does nothing. When the company does suspend him, he returns within minutes and continues harassing people. But the process of evaluating his “conduct” starts anew. Norman “Trey” Garrison of Texas, a failed journalist turned white nationalist podcaster who goes by “Spectre” online, has similarly cycled through dozens of accounts and easily sidestepped Twitter suspensions so he can harass and threaten people. Twitter lets Amy Mekelburg, a notorious Islamophobe endorsed by President Donald Trump and followed by several members of his administration, stay on the platform to blast hate about “Muslim invaders” that is all too similar to some of the language in the Christchurch suspect’s manifesto. Mike Cernovich, a far-right propagandist, rape apologist and conspiracy theorist who collaborates with white nationalists, uses Twitter to smear people as pedophiles. But Cernovich, who has been praised by Donald Trump Jr., is still on the platform as well, even after a man deluded by the “Pizzagate” disinformation campaign Cernovich spread stormed a restaurant with an AR-15 and fired off some shots.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters Far-right propagandist Mike Cernovich uses Twitter to slander people, drive disinformation campaigns and advertise himself. He played a key role in pushing pro-Trump messaging during the 2016 campaign.

Indeed, many far-right extremists are enjoying an unbroken run of hideous behavior on Twitter that stretches back to at least the start of the Gamergate harassment campaign in 2014. They join in pro-Trump Kremlin-linked disinformation operations such as Pizzagate, the Seth Rich conspiracy and QAnon. They use Twitter in an effort to incite racist violence ― for example, by falsely blaming the recent Notre Dame cathedral fire on Muslims. And they use it to celebrate their terrorist attacks, such as the one in Christchurch. “These same exact social media tools, whether used to recruit or propagate ideology or promote acts of terrorism, are the same tools that we saw being used by ISIS and foreign terrorist organizations,” Mary McCord, who oversaw terrorism prosecutions at the Department of Justice from 2014 to 2017 and is now a visiting professor at Georgetown University Law Center, said at a recent event at the New America think tank in Washington. In 2018, every one of the 50 extremist killings in the United States tracked by the Anti-Defamation League was committed by a perpetrator with ties to a right-wing extremist group. White supremacists were responsible for 78% of them. The rising number of “lone wolf” attacks ― such as the ones at synagogues in Pittsburgh and Poway, California, as well as murders in recent years carried out by terrorists such as church shooter Dylann Roof ― show that the online radicalization process for these homegrown extremists is frighteningly similar to that of ISIS, which relied heavily on Twitter to advance its bloody agenda. In 2015, for example, 23,880 ISIS accounts generated around 17.4 million tweets, according to an analysis by a group of computer scientists at Texas A&M University and the University of Southern California. That comes out to 730 annual tweets per ISIS account. White nationalist accounts are far more prolific. A team of data scientists called ”Susan Bourbaki Anthony” looked at a smaller dataset of 44 white nationalist accounts from May 1, 2017, to April 30, 2018, and found that the accounts posted at least 173,426 tweets during that period. That’s 3,942 annual tweets per white nationalist account ― more than five times the rate of the ISIS accounts. Yet Twitter executives have done far less about white supremacy. Toward the end of April, it became clear why, as Dorsey slouched into the Oval Office to meet his most controversial customer.

SIPA USA/PA Images President Donald Trump is the abuser-in-chief on Twitter.

Vic Beger Twitter told video humorist Vic Berger it had suspended Cernovich for violating its rules.

But Cernovich was not suspended, and he continued to tweet about Berger stalking children. Three days later, Twitter sent Berger a second email, again saying Cernovich’s account had been suspended. Cernovich, though, was not suspended this time, either, and Twitter allowed him to keep accusing Berger of criminal behavior without any evidence. Twitter has been far less permissive with journalists and researchers who cover extremism. Twitter recently suspended Elizabeth King, who covers white nationalists for various publications, after she called Eoin Lenihan, a far-right harasser who works with Spicci and is now trying to pass himself off as an extremism expert, a “cunt” for disseminating false information about journalists that increases the risk of extremist violence against them. (Twitter has suspended Lenihan three times since last year, but he remains on the platform.) In April, Twitter locked Michael Edison Hayden, a Southern Poverty Law Center investigator, out of his account after he accurately tweeted about a white power symbol found at the scene of an arson attack on a famous civil rights training center. Twitter locked me out last year for tweeting a pro wrestling joke at alt-lite propagandist Will Chamberlain amid a Twitter-enabled harassment campaign directed at me that Chamberlain amplified. That Twitter facilitates vast amounts of libel, harassment and threats is no secret. If the company were treated as a news publisher ― and Dorsey certainly makes decisions like one when, for example, he cites “newsworthiness” to justify leaving up Trump’s abusive tweets ― it would have been sued out of existence long ago. But Twitter gets to hover above the harm it helps cause because, like Facebook and other social media companies, it is immune from liability under federal law. Which helps Twitter’s bottom line. The company just had an impressive first quarter of 2019, raking in more ad revenue and users than expected and inking premium content video deals. If banning white nationalists would outrage Trump supporters, it might also chip away at Twitter’s business metrics. When contacted for comment, Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough refused to answer any of HuffPost’s specific questions about white nationalists and offered up only a boilerplate response. “We are committed to combating abuse and improving the health of the public conversation,” Rosborough said. “As per our Hateful Conduct Policy, we prohibit behavior that targets individuals based on protected categories, including race, ethnicity, national origin or religious affiliation. We now take increasingly proactive action using our technology but always encourage account holders to report, block, and mute to protect their experience on the service.” Almost two years after Twitter announced new rules to crack down on users associated with violent hate groups and abusive content, however, many prominent and known white nationalists and white nationalist groups operate openly on the platform. HuffPost identified more than 60 of them. We have listed them below. Many violate Twitter’s policies. Others have been banned but are still active. Some are violent. Others use Twitter to fuel stochastic terrorism by demonizing a group or a person who could then become a target for a fanatic. These are not anonymous Nazi trolls that a multibillion-dollar company can fool people into thinking it’s unable to catch. They are, by and large, some of the public leaders of an extremist movement predicated on violence. Jack Dorsey gives them the run of the place.

WHITE NATIONALISTS ON TWITTER Though these accounts are easily discoverable on Twitter, publishing their names could bring them more attention. For that reason, HuffPost is only publishing their user IDs, not the @ “handles” most commonly associated with Twitter accounts. Since we began assembling this list last month, four of the 62 accounts have been suspended. Two were not suspended but appear to have self-deleted to evade oversight. We are leaving these accounts on the list because Twitter permitted the suspended users to repeatedly post extremist content before taking action and seemingly took no action against users that deactivated their accounts. This list is far from comprehensive. We are excluding prominent anonymous white nationalists, who can have thousands of followers and go through dozens of accounts, and propagandists such as Cernovich and Jack Posobiec, who work with white nationalists. Nor are we including Islamophobes like Mekelburg and Pamela Geller, who do not identify as white nationalists but whose views often align with the ideology. The same holds for mainstream Republican pundits such as Ann Coulter and Tucker Carlson. In the photos below, many white nationalists wear “Make America Great Again” caps or express support for Trump. During the 2016 election, white nationalists rallied around Trump en masse, accurately viewing the racist authoritarian as a means to seize a greater share of mainstream political power. Twitter was Trump’s medium of choice. So it was the medium of choice for far-right extremists. While their bigotry and propaganda is now echoed by much of the Republican base, several prominent white nationalists have since rejected Trump. He has done too much neoconservative saber-rattling for their taste or failed to deliver on issues like the border wall. Grotesquely, some now shun him for having too many close connections to Jews. But the damage these extremists ― and Twitter (and Trump) ― have done by spreading a message of hate and radicalization will linger for years.

Mike “Enoch” Peinovich => 985138702602133511

Facebook Mike Peinovich, aka Mike Enoch, is one of the most influential white nationalists in America.

The podcast panjandrum of the alt-right, Mike Peinovich, a former libertarian who now enjoys sieg heiling at book burnings, has been a central figure in radicalizing young men to white nationalism through his “The Right Stuff” platform. Peinovich participated in the deadly white supremacist riot in Charlottesville and has worked closely with many other leading far-right figures, such as Andrew Anglin and Richard Spencer. Andrew Anglin => 1071550279529705472

Twitter Andrew Anglin was among the "Unite the Right" rally organizers in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Andrew Anglin runs The Daily Stormer, the world’s biggest neo-Nazi publication. A criminal, slanderer and serial harasser who was involved in organizing the Charlottesville riot, Anglin claims to be living abroad in a secret location out of fear for his safety. He has branded himself the “most censored person on the internet,” but he isn’t censored on Twitter, despite being banned from the platform in 2015 for spreading racist lies. Anglin is currently using an anonymous “sock” account to promote his neo-Nazi site and harass people. He told HuffPost that he operates several other sock accounts. ”What was the point of GAB in the first place?” he said. “Twitter is LIT.” Richard Spencer => 402181258

Richard Spencer/Twitter An ardent supporter of Donald Trump during the 2016 election, Richard Spencer turned on the president over Trump's foreign policy decisions and now regularly criticizes Trump on Twitter.

The closest thing to a figurehead in the alt-right movement, Richard Spencer has a more restrained presence on Twitter and knows how to tweet between the lines, sticking mainly to political commentary. For the past few years, however, Spencer has been in the middle of major white nationalist events that resulted in violence, including Charlottesville and a speech he gave in Gainesville, Florida, where one of his supporters tried to shoot a protester while two other Spencer fans urged on the shooter. One of the Spencer supporters, Colton Fears, who later pleaded guilty to the charge of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder, spoke with HuffPost before the attempted murder. “Basically, I’m just fed up with the fact that I’m cis-gendered, I’m a white male, and I lean right, towards the Republican side,” Fears said, wearing a pin of the 3rd SS Panzer Division Totenkopf of the Waffen-SS. “And I get demonized if I don’t accept certain things.” Jason Kessler => 467620549

Jason Kessler Jason Kessler's influence has waned since he organized the disastrous Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

This violent white nationalist and onetime Daily Caller writer organized the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville during which hundreds of racists and fascists rioted in the streets and attacked counter-protesters, with one of them murdering Heather Heyer. “Heather Heyer was a fat disgusting Communist,” Kessler tweeted at the time. “Communists have killed 94 million. Looks like it was payback time.” Twitter soon awarded Kessler a blue check mark to indicate his “verified” status on the platform. The designation, which most users understandably view as a status symbol, touched off a firestorm of criticism, after which Twitter announced it was suspending the verification program. But Twitter has secretly been verifying select users, including Dorsey’s parents (and, it would seem, this writer, who was given a blue check mark last summer after being threatened with violence on Twitter by Trump supporters). Nick Fuentes => 2442888666

Nick Fuentes/YouTube Nick Fuentes has called for the execution of CNN "globalists."

Nick Fuentes is a popular coat-and-tie white nationalist and “Make America Great Again” propagandist with a big social media reach. He cut his teeth as a run-of-the-mill Trump cheerleader for Right Side Broadcasting Network, but made a splash when he called for the execution of CNN “globalists.” In 2017, clips of his racist rants behind the scenes were leaked on Twitter, and Fuentes split with RSBN after he attended the Unite the Right rally. He now makes a living demonizing immigrants, women and Jews on his YouTube show, ”America First,”and giving speeches at white nationalist gatherings. Matt Parrott => 21626308 A longtime white nationalist organizer and leader, Matt Parrott co-founded the now-defunct Traditionalist Worker Party, a major neo-Nazi organization involved in violence in Charlottesville and other rallies around the country. Like Spencer, Parrott strives to approach far-right extremism from an intellectual standpoint and keeps it mostly buttoned up on Twitter. “I’m really thankful that Jack [Dorsey] lets me on his website,” he recently tweeted. David Duke => 72931184

Twitter

Although the former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard and convicted felon is approaching 70, Duke is still one of the most popular and influential figures in the modern white nationalist movement. While he has little to show for his years of anti-Semitic tirades, aside from a single term in the Louisiana House of Representatives and a daily radio program, he has successfully groomed a number of young people into a life of white supremacist activism. Duke was one of many well-known attendees at the Unite the Right rally in 2017. Brad Griffin => 1061127626725736448 A member of the League of the South, Griffin literally married into the movement in 2014 when he wed Renee Baum, daughter of the late Council of Conservative Citizens founder Gordon Baum. His white supremacist worldview stretches back even further to when he founded the hate site Occidental Dissent, where he decries “black-run Amerika” and praises the likes of Anders Breivik. Since then, Griffin has made a name for himself as one of the alt-right’s most-skilled doxers. He also organized the white supremacist rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee, in 2017, which attracted several hundred racists and fascists. Patrick Casey => 854868563311636480

Twitter Patrick Casey, the head of white nationalist organization Identity Evropa, worked the crowd at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference.

Casey got his start in the white power scene working for white nationalist media shop Red Ice under the pseudonym “Reinhard Wolff.” When Eli Mosley stepped down as the leader of the hate group Identity Evropa in late 2017, Casey shed his anonymity before taking the reins and attempting to steer the group away from its toxic “alt-right” label. It didn’t work. When IE’s Discord chats were leaked to the public early this year, revealing the type of racism and anti-Semitism Casey hoped to keep private, he once again did damage control by giving IE an even more banal name: the “American Identity Movement.” Stefan Molyneux => 313038011 A popular YouTube crank and alleged cult leader, Molyneux has made a career out of howling about the injustices of feminism and government handouts before his hundreds of thousands of followers. His favorite pastime by far, however, is dusting off discredited race science and insisting to listeners that black and Hispanic people have lower average IQs than whites. Molyneux has been openly extolling the virtues of white nationalism since he visited Poland to make a documentary last year. In February, Molyneux tweeted, “When it came to slavery, blacks were the [drug] dealers. Whites were the users.” Donald Trump Jr. is a Molyneux fan and retweeted a video the white nationalist made with Mike Cernovich to spread the Pizzagate conspiracy theory. This month, Trump Jr. promoted Molyneux again on Twitter. Kevin MacDonald => 87229781 The alt-right’s favorite academic, this retired California State University, Long Beach, professor authored an infamous book that posits that Jews undermine white societies as part of a group evolutionary strategy. MacDonald’s writing has brought untold numbers of people to the white nationalist cause. He currently edits The Occidental Quarterly, a publication of the Charles Martel Society, and rants about “white genocide” on popular white nationalist podcasts.

Just the fact that Trump Jr. retweeted him should bring a lot of attention to Kevin MacDonald’s work. Gabriel Sohier Chaput, a Canadian neo-Nazi contributor to The Daily Stormer

STEPHEN MATUREN VIA GETTY IMAGES

Possibly America’s most racist sitting congressman, Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) has spent years demeaning immigrants and people of color. Some of the lowlights that will eventually grace his obituary include claiming that some immigrant Dreamers developed ”calves the size of cantaloupes” from hauling drugs across the border, keeping a miniature Confederate flag at his desk (Iowa fought for the Union), questioning if any racial “subgroup” besides white people contributed to civilization, and wondering aloud why terms like “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” are so offensive. King has retweeted prominent neo-Nazis and white nationalists on several occasions. In October 2017, Trump Jr. went pheasant hunting with King and killed several birds, which pleased King. “[T]he sky was so full of feathers that one could be convinced that the angels were having pillow fights,” the Republican congressman said. Faith Goldy => 83748727

Faith Goldy/Instagram Faith Goldy's failed mayoral race in Toronto was supported by Rep. Steve King.

In 2017, far-right activist Faith Goldy was fired from Rebel Media after attending the Unite the Right rally and making a friendly guest appearance on a podcast hosted by neo-Nazi Robert “Azzmador” Ray, a violent criminal associate of Andrew Anglin. Goldy has made appearances on other white nationalist shows since then, including “Red Ice TV” and Stefan Molyneux’s show. She has repeated and defended the ”14 Words,” a popular white supremacist slogan coined by a neo-Nazi terrorist. Her ultimately failed run for mayor of Toronto was promoted by Rep. Steve King. Jean-François Gariépy => 274567177 A Canadian YouTube streamer in the mold of fellow white nationalist Stefan Molyneux, Gariépy is preoccupied with race and IQ studies. This former Duke University neuroscience researcher co-hosted the alt-right “Bloodsports” debates and now hosts his own show, where he often interviews prominent white supremacists such as Richard Spencer, Mike Enoch, David Duke and Jared Taylor. More disturbing, however, are the allegations against Gariépy raised in court filings. In a Texas guardianship case, Gariépy was accused of luring and attempting to impregnate a developmentally disabled 19-year-old while still married to his ex-wife, who claimed in a separate child-custody case in North Carolina that Gariépy tried to kidnap their infant child. Gariépy has denied any wrongdoing but was unsuccessful in his attempt to block the guardianship application of the teenager’s parents after claiming, falsely, that the woman was his pregnant fiancée. Meanwhile, Gariépy’s ex-wife won sole custody of their child. Lana Lokteff => 2349347329 The co-founder of the disturbingly popular Red Ice media network, Lokteff uses her YouTube and Twitter platforms to denounce immigration and depictions of interracial couples in advertisements, which she calls “more devious than blatant in-your-face mass murdering.” On her show, Lokteff has interviewed a number of conspiracy theorists, white supremacists and other fringe figures. A speaker at the racist Identitarian Ideas IX conference in Stockholm, Lokteff bragged that it was “women that got Hitler elected.” Henrik Palmgren => 2231109295 Lana Lokteff’s husband, Henrik, co-founded Red Ice and is the most frequent host of its flagship series “Red Ice TV.” Palmgren shares his wife’s hatred of Jews, Muslims and non-whites, as well as her penchant for conspiracy theories. Palmgren also spoke at Identitarian Ideas IX, where he complained about the “libtards that are undermining... the future of our children” and “rapidly turning the next generation of Europeans into minorities in their own countries.” Norman “Trey” Garrison, aka Spectre => 1121503799200423936

Twitter

Trey Garrison, a 50-year-old failed journalist turned alt-right podcaster, uses Twitter to promote racism, Holocaust denial and genocide. But he stands out as one of the platform’s most dogged harassers. Garrison’s favorite target: journalists.

Twitter

During the June 2018 shooting rampage that claimed five lives at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, Garrison used Twitter to taunt victims in real time after one of the trapped Gazette employees tweeted a cry for help. He also cribbed from “The Turner Diaries,” the violent white supremacist novel that inspired Oklahoma City terrorist Timothy McVeigh, to create a “Day of the Brick” campaign to encourage extremists to attack reporters with bricks. For almost a month, Twitter executives allowed hundreds of anonymous white supremacists to amplify Garrison’s call to violence. Scott Greer => 599817378

Facebook Scott Greer was deputy editor of The Daily Caller.

One of Tucker Carlson’s pet racists, Greer was for several years the deputy editor of The Daily Caller, an unusually high-ranking position for a person with so little experience. In 2016, I learned that Greer was a white nationalist. I emailed him photographs of himself in white power paraphernalia on the compound of a white nationalist group. I told Greer’s boss at The Daily Caller, Vince Coglianese, about my reporting. But Coglianese chose to protect Greer. The Daily Caller again shielded Greer when the Southern Poverty Law Center publicized his white nationalist ties the following year. In 2018, The Atlantic ran a story based on leaked chat logs that proved Greer had written under a pseudonym for Richard Spencer’s publication, Radix Journal. Only then did The Daily Caller and Greer part ways. Lauren Southern => 164070785

Instagram Lauren Southern has promoted the myth of "white genocide" in South Africa.

A former Rebel Media correspondent, Southern is a popular propagandist for the cause of white nationalism. In 2017 she joined an anti-immigrant group called Defend Europe as it sailed the Mediterranean Sea hoping to stop migrant rescues. The effort, spearheaded by Sellner, was thwarted when the crew became stranded and had to be bailed out by a refugee rescue ship. Last year, Southern produced a pseudodocumentary promoting the racist myth of “white genocide” in South Africa. She also praised Orania, an all-white “ethnostate” in South Africa’s Northern Cape province, for being free of crime. Martin Sellner => 2510374854

Twitter

Martin Sellner currently helms the Identitarian Movement of Austria, a fascist and anti-immigrant organization known for engaging in high-profile demonstrations. Sellner and his fellow identitarians like to brand themselves as ”right-wing hipsters,” but this label belies the racial hatred at their movement’s core. Dozens of members of Austria’s surging far-right Freedom Party, which was founded by neo-Nazis, have ties to the Identitarians. Sellner, who is engaged to Brittany Pettibone, has taken pilgrimages to memorial services for Wehrmacht soldiers and received a sizable donation from the Christchurch suspect prior to the massacre of 50 Muslim worshippers in late March. Sellner offered to buy him a beer. Brittany Pettibone => 274316654

Twitter Brittany Pettibone and her sister, Nicole Pettibone.

Racist American vlogger and conspiracy theorist Brittany Pettibone was also part of the Defend Europe crew. But she made her own international news last year when she tried to visit the United Kingdom to interview violent Islamophobic criminal Tommy Robinson only to be denied entry on the grounds that her presence would not be “conducive to the public good.” Pettibone has no such access problems on Twitter, where she has a blue check mark and almost 150,000 followers. Katie Hopkins => 21439144

Twitter Katie Hopkins has nearly a million Twitter followers.

Instagram Lucian Wintrich with white nationalist Marcus Epstein, who pleaded guilty to assaulting a black woman in Washington in 2007 after calling her a racial slur.

Among the smarmiest of white nationalists, Wintrich pals around with members of the Proud Boys, a violent fascist gang. At the 2016 Republican National Convention, he organized a “Gays for Trump” party with Peter Thiel acolyte Jeff Giesea, who has worked with numerous white nationalists, and Jim Hoft, the publisher of The Gateway Pundit, a far-right slander rag. Richard Spencer, Milo Yiannopoulos and Roger Stone attended. Pamela Geller, a major Islamophobe, gave a speech. There, Wintrich unveiled “Twinks4Trump,” a photo series of barely dressed post-pubescent boys sporting MAGA hats. Wintrich later displayed the same photographs in a Manhattan exhibition where Yiannopoulos donned a MAGA cap and bathed in pig’s blood. In 2017, The Gateway Pundit hired Wintrich to be its White House correspondent and was granted a press credential by the Trump administration. Paul Ramsey => 53979469

YouTube Paul Ramsey hosts his own white nationalist show on YouTube.

Nicknamed the ”smiling nationalist” for his jocular demeanor, Paul Ramsey’s views on race and gender are no less poisonous than your average neo-Nazi. In one of his YouTube videos from 2014, Ramsey told a “parable” in which he compared African Americans to rattlesnakes. He recently courted mockery by tweeting that women shouldn’t shake hands because it was “designed as a greeting between men.” Ramsey currently hosts his own white nationalist show on YouTube and has spoken at several conferences for American Renaissance, the organization headed by white nationalist Jared Taylor. Augustus Sol Invictus => 3219461544 Formerly known as Austin Gillespie, this libertarian lawyer turned neo-Nazi was a featured speaker at the deadly Unite the Right rally. Invictus, who represented the former head of a neo-Nazi organization in trying to overturn the man’s conviction for conducting paramilitary training with the alleged goal of inciting a “race war,” once filmed himself stabbing a goat to death and drinking its blood as part of a pagan ritual. In 2015, when he was 32, he seduced a high school senior by lying to her about being a debate coach. He eventually began abusing her, according to a report she filed with police. Invictus punched and strangled her, once until she passed out in a closet into which he’d dragged her. When she came to, he was holding what she believed to be a gun to her head. “Tell me why I shouldn’t kill you right now,” he said, according to the account she gave police. Sam Hyde => 963146508706222080

Imgur Sam Hyde had been banned from Twitter.

Sam Hyde, one of the co-founders of alt-right comedy troupe Million Dollar Extreme, gained notoriety for unusual pranks, including a deliberately offensive 2013 stand-up routine in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, in which Hyde berated his audience for being “hipster faggots” and claimed that positive portrayals of LGBT people were an example of the “ZOG media machine destroying the family.” His Nazi-promoted sketch comedy show, ”Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace,” premiered on Adult Swim in 2016 and was unceremoniously canceled the same year. Hyde has become a living meme ― after mass shootings, the alt-right mocks the bloodshed by circulating a photo of Hyde posing with guns and blames the violence on him. Hyde, who has been banned from Twitter, is still on Twitter. Steve Sailer => 209693451 Steve Sailer is a former National Review writer who popularized the term “human bio-diversity” ― another name for scientific racism ― and was described as the “man who invented identity politics for the New Right.” Sailer, whom Richard Spencer credits with helping “redpill” him, currently writes for The Unz Review and routinely demeans people of color. Following Hurricane Katrina, Sailer wrote that African Americans “possess poorer native judgment than members of better-educated groups” and “need stricter moral guidance from society.” He repeated the same sentiment after Hurricane Maria with regard to Puerto Ricans, thousands of whom the Trump administration left to die. Peter Brimelow => 74760182 British expat and white nationalist Peter Brimelow is the founder of the rabidly anti-immigrant VDARE Foundation and its associated website. In 2013, Brimelow wrote in an article deemed too extreme for WorldNetDaily that “Democrat policy is to swamp the historic American nation by abetting, not just an invasion by foreigners, but colonization — the development of enclaves that are to all intents and purposes no longer American territory.” He has also spoken at prominent white nationalist conferences hosted by Richard Spencer’s National Policy Institute and Jared Taylor’s American Renaissance. Joseph Jordan, aka Eric Striker => 882164627479683073 Joseph Jordan, better known by his pseudonym Eric Striker, is a longtime fascist and fixture of the alt-right movement. Between the end of 2015 and the beginning of 2018, Jordan had written some 700 articles for the neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer, often lashing out against Jewish people and the LGBTQ community. In one typically deranged rant, Jordan wrote that the “Jew is the virus that launches many infections against our national body’s white blood cells.” Jordan was identified as one of many racists who marched in Charlottesville and currently works for The Right Stuff, a white supremacist website, where he co-hosts a podcast with Mike Peinovich. Jordan still tweets bigoted (and sometimes baffling) things from his current Twitter handle. Peter Imanuelsen => 707231479047315456

Twitter

A white nationalist vlogger and conspiracy theorist who, despite his Twitter handle, is a British national born in Norway to what appears to be a family of tax cheats, Imanuelsen serves as a major node for alt-right propaganda in Europe. He uses his verified Twitter account to broadcast anti-immigrant views, as well as outright racism and anti-Semitism, to his nearly 130,000 followers. “I think Hitler had some good points,” Imanuelsen has tweeted on more than one occasion. Jack Dorsey has also allowed him to get away with posting statements like these. Angelo John Gage => 2432310906

Twitter

An Iraq War veteran and white nationalist, Angelo John Gage used to run the now-defunct National Youth Front, which the SPLC described as the “youth arm of the white nationalist American Freedom Party.” When Gage stepped down as the NYF’s leader in 2015, its then-vice chairman, Identity Evropa founder Nathan Damigo, took his place. Ethan Ralph => 113137765 A relic from the misogynistic Gamergate era, Ethan Ralph is an accomplished harasser who runs his own blog and hosts an online radioshow. Ralph has appeared on Red Ice shows hosted by Lana Lokteff and white supremacist lecher Matt Forney. In 2017, Lane Davis, an alt-right troll who wrote for Ralph’s blog, murdered his father during a heated argument. Davis is serving a 17-year sentence. Ralph, himself no stranger to the justice system, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Virginia in 2016 and received a three-year penitentiary sentence, all but six months of which were suspended as Ralph was put on probation. John Friend => 43661233 John Friend is a neo-Nazi who produces content for The American Free Press, a virulently anti-Semitic publication founded by deceased Holocaust denier Willis Carto, and runs his own website. During a 2015 appearance on ”The Brian Ruhe Show,” Friend claimed that Adolf Hitler was the “greatest thing that’s happened to Western civilization.” He has also referred to the Holocaust as “one of the most egregious and outrageous falsehoods ever perpetrated against mankind.” That didn’t stop YouTube stars and Trump surrogates Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson (“Diamond and Silk”) from going on Friend’s show in 2016. Jim Goad => 21613794 Jim Goad is the former editor of Answer Me!, a magazine that ran from 1991 to 1994 and often featured the artwork of racist cartoonist Nick Bougas under the pseudonym A. Wyatt Mann. Goad has written articles for the far-right Taki Mag and appeared on white supremacist shows like “Red Ice TV,” where he’s promoted his new book, an ode to white victimhood called “Whiteness: The Original Sin.” On his podcast, he has interviewed the likes of Alex McNabb, a white supremacist and former EMT, neo-Nazi Patrick Little, and Holocaust denier Michael A. Hoffman II. Brien James => 266643241

Facebook

Before co-founding the Vinlanders Social Club, a violent, racist, skinhead organization whose members murdered several people, Brien James jumped from one white supremacist hate group to another. In Knightstown, Indiana, James and some friends started a gang called the Knightstown Boys. By his late teens, he was active with the Klan. In 1999, James helped found the Outlaw Hammerskins and, one year later, allegedly beat a man half to death for refusing to sieg heil. More recently, James launched the American Guard, a so-called “Constitutional Nationalist” group that has mobilized at a number of far-right pro-Trump rallies. Matt Forney => 1380911874 Matt Forney, a white supremacist and men’s rights activist who publishes a nasty goulash of a literary magazine called Terror House, once declared, “Women should be terrorized by their men. It’s the only thing that makes them behave better than chimps.” Forney’s racism and misogyny are matched only by his Islamophobia and homophobia. After the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in 2015 that took 49 lives, Forney wrote: ”No functioning, healthy society would allow Pulse — or the kinds of men who frequented it — to exist. No healthy society would mourn their passing.” Irma Hinojosa => 742749379623165955 A virulent Islamophobe, Irma Hinojosa used to co-host the online show “The Right View” along with a handful of other MAGA-loving women who called themselves the Deplorable Latinas. (Another of the show’s hosts, Ximena Barreto, is a Pizzagate-peddling crackpot who briefly worked as a Health and Human Services Department official.) Hinojosa has complained on Twitter about “low IQ Muslim refugees from third world countries” and raved about white genocide. She eventually struck up a relationship with anti-Semitic activist and former Proud Boy Johnny Benitez, who has engaged in fascist street violence. Tim Dionisopoulos => 297101242 At Providence College, Tim Dionisopoulos doubled as chairman of the school’s Republican club and head of a chapter of Youth for Western Civilization, a white supremacist organization. When Dionisopoulos graduated and took his racism to Washington, conservative doors swung open for him. He worked for Campus Reform, a right-wing college news website run by the Leadership Institute, an organization that trains grassroots activists, including several prominent white nationalists. (Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove are also alumni.) Dionisopoulos moved on to the Media Research Center, a right-wing organization that works to erode the public’s trust in the press and climate science. Paul Nehlen => suspended during reporting

Getty Images The former Republican congressional candidate has been banned from Twitter.

Paul Nehlen burst onto the scene in 2016 as a white nationalist Republican candidate running against House Speaker Paul Ryan. Nehlen grew increasingly extreme as he began appearing on white nationalist podcasts. Twitter permanently banned him last year after he posted a racist meme about Meghan Markle. Nehlen now identifies as a neo-Nazi and openly supports terrorists like Dylann Roof and Robert Bowers. Until a few weeks ago, he was still active on Twitter and calling for Jews to be murdered. His tweets grew so extreme in the days before the Poway synagogue shooting that even several alt-right members expressed concern to HuffPost that Twitter could allow Nehlen to continue posting such violent content. “He’s literally going to get people killed,” one alt-right serial harasser who goes by “Spicci” said. (HuffPost has no reason to suspect that Nehlen inspired the Poway shooting or that Spicci had advance knowledge of the terrorist attack, although the shooter declared his intent on 8chan.) Daniel McMahon => suspended during reporting Daniel McMahon, better known online as Jack Corbin, is a self-described “fascist” in his 30s who has made multiple Twitter accounts to harass and try to dox anti-fascist activists. McMahon is similarly active on Gab, a Twitter knock-off popular with white nationalists, where Tree of Life shooter Robert Bowers repeatedly shared McMahon’s posts. McMahon doesn’t limit himself to social media. He has also worked the phones to harass and threaten activists, the staff of a college newspaper and a Seattle restaurant. Twitter’s policy about holding users accountable for behavior off Twitter never seems to stop McMahon from getting back on the platform. Jovanni “Jovi Val” Valle => suspended during reporting

Associated Press Jovanni “Jovi Val” Valle was egged in New York City while flaunting a Nazi flag.

This former member of the Proud Boys gang was suspended from Twitter during the reporting of this story. Toward the end of April, Valle tweeted a photo of himself sieg heiling in front of a Nazi flag. He also got egged in the face in New York City while walking around with a a different Nazi flag on May Day spouting racism and homophobia. Valle’s national fascist debut came in June 2017, when he and Sal Cipolla, a racist goon, and Laura Loomer, the Islamophobic conspiracy theorist and ambush artist, rushed the stage at Shakespeare in the Park in a pro-Trump stunt. A month later, a sympathetic Sean Hannity brought Valle on his radio show. By then, Valle was on his way to being openly neo-Nazi. In 2018, he helped Jason Kessler organize a second Unite the Right rally in Washington. He put together a rally this year to support James Fields Jr., the white nationalist who murdered Heather Heyer in Charlottesville. In April, Valle organized a “Fash Bash” party to celebrate Hitler’s birthday. Bryden Proctor => suspended during reporting

Zazzle Bryden Proctor co-hosts a hate-filled podcast.

Bryden Proctor is a former stand-up comedian whose jokes revolved around his veganism, depression and fondness for booze. That was before he morphed into a white supremacist who proudly marched alongside other bigots who chanted “Jews will not replace us!” in Charlottesville. Today Proctor co-hosts his own podcast, where he’s fond of dehumanizing black people, gays, Jews and women. After the alleged suicide of a fellow Charlottesville marcher whose name was revealed in the press, Proctor ordered his audience to “dox journalists” in retaliation. Proctor also collaborated with Garrison on the Day of the Brick campaign on Twitter designed to incite violence against journalists. Matthew Heimbach => self-deleted during reporting