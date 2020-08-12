Twitter Users Hope Kamala Harris VP Pick Means 4 Years Of Maya Rudolph

Senator Kamala Harris got a career boost on Tuesday after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced her as his running mate.

Turns out the pick may be benefiting comedian Maya Rudolph as well.

Rudolph received accolades and an Emmy nomination for portraying the California senator on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this past season, and her name started trending on social media moments after Harris was revealed to be Biden’s VP pick.

Twitter users overwhelming gave their vote to more Maya.