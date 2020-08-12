Twitter Users Hope Kamala Harris VP Pick Means 4 Years Of Maya Rudolph

Senator Kamala Harris got a career boost on Tuesday after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced her as his running mate.
Turns out the pick may be benefiting comedian Maya Rudolph as well.
Rudolph received accolades and an Emmy nomination for portraying the California senator on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this past season, and her name started trending on social media moments after Harris was revealed to be Biden’s VP pick.
Twitter users overwhelming gave their vote to more Maya.
According to EW.com, Rudolph’s first reaction to hearing the news was this hot take: “That’s spicy.” She quickly added, “Oh shit. Ruh-roh,” when the news hit her.
Still, she seemed open to the possibility of playing Harris on “SNL” for the next four to eight years if the Democratic ticket wins in November.
“I love going to the show any excuse I can get. ... I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there’s anyone who can work it out I’m sure Lorne [Michaels] has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there,” Rudolph told EW.com.