Twitter Users Mock Melania Trump's ‘Who Gives A F**k About Christmas’ Tree

First lady Melania Trump welcomed the arrival of her final White House Christmas tree on Monday, a gesture likely greeted with a sigh of relief given her antipathy toward holiday decor.

President Donald Trump did not attend.

In a 2018 conversation recorded by former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who released the audio last month, the first lady griped about decorating the White House for the holiday.

“I’m working like a, my ass off at Christmas stuff,” she said. “You know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration but I need to do it, right?”

Twitter users were quick to deliver some reminders of those comments.

Comedy legend Eric Idle of Monty Python fame suggested that the first lady can duet with him on “Fuck Christmas.”