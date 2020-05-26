Twitter Users Mock Trump For Claiming He's Getting 'Great' COVID-19 Reviews

Twitter users brutally mocked President Donald Trump on Memorial Day for simultaneously claiming he’s getting “great reviews” for the way he’s handled the coronavirus pandemic and griping he’s not getting enough credit.
The tweet came Monday afternoon as U.S. deaths related to COVID-19 neared the 100,000 mark. Not that the president thought that was worth mentioning.
Many Twitter users were shocked by what they were reading.
Some people pointed out that the Trump’s handling of the pandemic is more of a lesson plan on what not to do.
Others wondered where these “reviews” were actually published and wished they could post their own.
One guy pointed out that Trump seems to be the guy for whom “participant trophy” was invented.
Another suggested that bringing up the idea of “reviews” was just another example of the president’s disinformation tactics.
Finally, there was the woman who answered Trump’s claim of “great reviews” with a devastating takedown of her own.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article said that the tweets came after the COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. had passed 100,000. That had not yet been officially reported as of Monday evening.
