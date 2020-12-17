Twitter Users Mock Trump For Griping About 'Endless Negative' Ads On Fox News

Donald Trump’s relationship with Fox News ― once the cable network so dear to his heart ― continued to deteriorate on Wednesday, as the president railed against what he termed its “endless negative and unedited commercials.”

Although it’s unknown exactly which ads so annoyed him, it’s become crystal clear he doesn’t appreciate the willingness of at least some of the network’s journalists and commentators to recognise that Joe Biden defeated him in November’s election.

Trump and his minions became especially irritated with Fox News on election night when its prognosticators called Biden the winner of Arizona ― a projection other outlets hesitated to make for several days but that ultimately proved correct.

The president gave further vent to his anger with his Wednesday tweet that, per usual, was over the top (Fox News is nowhere near dead).