Twitter Users Snarkily Celebrate Supreme Court's Rejection Of Trump

Friday’s news that the US Supreme Court rejected a bid by outgoing President Donald Trump to overturn the election was music to the ears of many Twitter users.

But instead of singing the court’s praises, many Twitter users chose to indulge in schadenfreude, the German word that aptly describes the experience of pleasure or joy at the humiliation of another.

Some singled out Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the person who attempted to overthrow precedent by having the court overturn the results of four swing states that chose Joe Biden over Trump.