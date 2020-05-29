Twitter Users Offer Encouragement After Trump Riffs About Deleting Account

US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that he’d love to delete his Twitter account ― and users on the platform were very supportive of that idea. The comment came as Trump signed an executive order devised to reduce legal protections for social media companies. In a first earlier this week, Twitter had flagged two of the president’s tweets, which contained unsubstantiated claims about mail-in voting, with fact-check warnings.

Trump ― who generally uses the platform to bash his rivals, spread baseless theories and promote himself and his allies ― declared this move a suppression of free speech and made the apparent move to punish the company. When a reporter asked why Trump doesn’t simply leave the platform he has so many issues with, he replied, “There’s nothing I’d rather do than get rid of my whole Twitter account.” However, the president claimed, he keeps it so he can challenge news coverage he deems “fake.”

President @realDonaldTrump: "There's nothing I'd rather do than get rid of my whole Twitter account." pic.twitter.com/Giz99p1sG2 — The Hill (@thehill) May 28, 2020

While many skeptics doubted Trump’s ability to part ways with his Twitter account, other users optimistically offered their full encouragement.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE https://t.co/Ll1lToXTc3 — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) May 28, 2020

Easily his most popular opinion yet. https://t.co/yZu6rbU83u — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) May 28, 2020

Think of all the time that would free up for golf. https://t.co/5ThB4wHJh5 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 28, 2020