Twitter Users Mock ‘Seriously Triggered’ Trump After All-Caps Obama Meltdown

US President Donald Trump seemed to have his caps-lock stuck as former President Barack Obama spoke in support of Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday.

Obama, who has rarely used Trump’s name in public, took on his successor directly, saying he “hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.” Then Obama urged Americans to vote. “This president and those in power, those who benefit from keeping things the way they are, they are counting on your cynicism,” he said. “Do not let them take away your power. Don’t let them take away your democracy.”

Trump threw a fit on social media.

The president fired off two all-caps tweets attacking the former president for “spying” and not endorsing Biden during the primaries. For good measure, Trump also fired off an all-caps tweet attacking Senator Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, as she spoke.

Twitter users couldn’t help but notice that Trump seemed more upset than usual. Some mocked his caps. Other took a phrase he used against Obama ― saying he spied “AND GOT CAUGHT” ― and turned it against Trump: