Twitter Users Turn Trump’s New Nickname For Nancy Pelosi Right Back At Him

President Donald Trump tried to break out a new nickname for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Instead, critics are using it on him.
Trump has repeatedly and without evidence accused House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who is leading the impeachment inquiry, of treason, a federal crime that carries a potential death sentence.
Now, Trump is claiming the speaker is “every bit as guilty,” accusing her of “high crimes” and “treason.” He also called her “nervous Nancy,” a nickname he attempted briefly in June but quickly abandoned.
He tweeted:
Trump was slammed over the baseless accusations, with critics accusing him of trying to distract from the ongoing impeachment probe involving his demand that the Ukrainian president investigate 2020 rival Joe Biden.
And many pointed out that someone appears to be getting nervous ― but it’s not Pelosi: