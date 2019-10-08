Twitter Users Turn Trump’s New Nickname For Nancy Pelosi Right Back At Him

President Donald Trump tried to break out a new nickname for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Instead, critics are using it on him.

Trump has repeatedly and without evidence accused House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff﻿, who is leading the impeachment inquiry, of treason, a federal crime that carries a potential death sentence.

Now, Trump is claiming the speaker is “every bit as guilty,” accusing her of “high crimes” and “treason.” He also called her “nervous Nancy,” a nickname he attempted briefly in June but quickly abandoned.

He tweeted: