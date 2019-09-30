Two Dead After Rollercoaster Car Jumps Rails In Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A speeding rail car on a rollercoaster flipped over mid-ride at a Mexican amusement park on Saturday, killing two people and injuring two others.

The Mexico City attorney general’s office said two men aged 18 and 21 died of head and other injuries when the last car on the coaster derailed at the La Feria amusement park. Two women were hurt.

Preliminary investigations indicate a mechanical failure caused the car to come loose and fall from a height of 10 meters (33 feet) above the ground, said Ulises Lara López, spokesman for the attorney general’s office.

Authorities are treating the accident as a case of negligent homicide.