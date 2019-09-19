Two thirds of people believe in the need to curb air travel to tackle climate change, a survey suggests.

More than a third of those quizzed are “very” or “extremely worried” about climate change – up from just a fifth three years ago, the poll for the UK’s new Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations (CAST) found.

Almost half of more than 2,000 adults questioned by YouGov for the centre, which is led by scientists from Cardiff University, felt they had become more worried about climate change than they were 12 months ago.

When asked why their views had changed, people cited reasons including extreme weather events, greater media coverage and a sense of a lack of political and society-wide action to tackle climate change.

More than two thirds agreed that people should limit the amount of flying they do, while just 15% thought such a move was not needed.