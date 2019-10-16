An Uber driver who attacked a vulnerable passenger while she was being sick has been found guilty of sexual assault.

Temur Shah picked up a 27-year-old woman who was feeling unwell from the West End in London in the early hours of January 15 last year.

During the journey, the 45-year-old driver stopped the car and demanded that she sit in the front.

When the passenger said she was going to be sick, he pulled over and sexually assaulted her, continuing to do so even as she vomited.

The woman – who has not been named – was forced to remain in the car after the assault as she had no money and no battery on her phone to call for assistance.

Shah – who was arrested in February 2018 before being charged in January – was convicted of sexual assault at Isleworth Crown Court on Monday.

He will be sentenced on November 12, but is currently on bail.

Met Police detective superintendent Andy Cox said: “Shah despicably took advantage of his position as a trusted licensed driver and sexually assaulted a passenger in a vulnerable state.

“His conviction was down to a meticulous investigation which left the jury in no doubt as to his guilt.”

He added: “If you ever experience unwanted sexual behaviour, report it to the police. You will always be taken seriously and the incident will be fully investigated.”

Meanwhile Mandy McGregor, head of transport policing and community safety at Transport for London, said: “We expect the highest standards from TfL licensed taxi and private hire drivers.

“Not only has Shah been convicted but immediate licensing action was taken to prevent him from continuing in his role as a TfL licensed private hire driver.”