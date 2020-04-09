UK Coronavirus Deaths Increase By 938 In 24 Hours

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.
The number of people who have died in hospital in the UK after contracting coronavirus has risen by 938 in 24 hours.
The youngest victim in England was just 22, with the oldest aged 103.
Of 46 people who had no underlying health conditions, the youngest was 35.
The figures were published by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) just before 5pm on Wednesday. Hours earlier, the four nations of the UK – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – had reported individual figures that totalled 936 extra deaths. That increase consisted of 828 in England, 70 in Scotland, 33 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland.
At least 6,024 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Australia and 50 people have died.
New South Wales has the highest statistic at 2,734 cases.
Here’s a quick primer on why the figures sometimes don’t add up.
On the testing front, 12,959 people were tested, with 14,682 tests carried out.
Of those, an extra 5.492 people tested positive, bringing the UK total to 60,733.
The overall test figure excludes data from Northern Ireland, and test data from Charing Cross and Southampton have not been included because of a processing delay, the department added.