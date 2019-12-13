Erm... UK Election Gets Off To Extremely NSFW Start

Voters in the United Kingdom unwittingly made an NSFW term trend on Twitter on Thursday as the country went to the polls for a general election.

The #generalerection hashtag became a top trending topic nationwide as political candidates, journalists, celebrities and more inadvertently used it instead of the more appropriate #generalelection or #generalelection2019.

It is unclear who first tweeted the term.

But by 11 a.m. local time, it was the top autofill suggestion from Twitter when typing #general into a post.