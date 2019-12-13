Labour Party Figures Stick Knife In To Jeremy Corbyn As Scale Of Defeat Becomes Clear

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images A combination of pictures shows the broadcaster's exit poll results with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party winning 368 seats (L) and Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party winning 191 seats, on the outside of the BBC building in London, as the ballots begin to be counted in the general election, on December 12, 2019. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Subscribe to the Waugh Zone and we’ll send you the key takeaways from election night bright and early on Friday morning.

Labour figures have turned their fire on Jeremy Corbyn as the party headed towards a historic and brutal defeat at the general election.

According to the exit poll, Boris Johnson is on course for a majority of 86. The joint Sky/BBC/ITV survey gives the Tories 368 seats with Labour on 191, the SNP on 55 and Lib Dems 13. The Tory majority is projected to be 86.

Recriminations over what went wrong for Labour are already under way, with the party expected to end up with 18 seats fewer than its post-war nadir.

Alan Johnson, the former Labour home secretary, turned his anger on Jon Lansman, the founder of the Momentum campaign group that propelled Corbyn to power.

“Corbyn was a disaster on the doorstep,” Johnson told Lansman on ITV News on Thursday night as results began to trickle in.

“Everyone knew that he couldn’t lead the working class out of a paper bag. Now Jon’s developed this Momentum group, this party within a party, aiming to keep the purity. The culture of betrayal goes on.”

He concluded: “I want them out of the party. I want Momentum gone. Go back to your student politics and your little left wing.”

Lansman said the decision on whether Labour should replace Corbyn as party leader did not need to be taken “until the new year”.

He added Corbyn had “achieved a great deal” on issues such as austerity, and that the election was “incredibly polarised because of Brexit”.