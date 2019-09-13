The UK government has been “overly secretive” about the millions it has spent on Brexit consultants, a damning report has concluded.

According to parliament’s Public Accounts Committee – the group which examines how public money is spent by the government – Whitehall spent at least $174 million (£97 million) hiring external advisors in the run up to the original March 31 Brexit deadline.

But departments have been tight-lipped when it comes to explaining what these Brexit consultants have actually been doing, MPs said, accusing them of failing to meet the government’s own standards on transparency.

While departments took too long to publish information on the contracts being let, some contracts were “over-zealously redacted”, the report said.