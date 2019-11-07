Tom Watson, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, has announced he will not stand in the general election.

In a letter to Jeremy Corbyn published on Wednesday evening, Watson said he wanted to “start a different kind of life”.

“The decision is personal, not political,” he said.

“This election is a turning point for our country and I know that Labour goes into it united in our determination to remove the Conservative government that has done so much damage to the communities Labour was founded to represent.”

Watson, who has been the MP for West Bromwich East since 2001, added while he was quitting as an MP he would not be “leaving politics altogether”.

He was elected Labour’s deputy leader in 2015 and intends to stay in post until polling day on December 12.