Jeremy Hunt has called on Boris Johnson not to be a “coward” by avoiding a live TV debate with him this week as the Tory leadership race turned personal.

Hunt suggested dodging a Sky News head-to-head would risk his rival “slinking through the back door” of Number 10 as Johnson remained under pressure to explain why police were called to the home he shares with partner Carrie Symonds,

Foreign Secretary Hunt has previously attacked Johnson over reports he was “bottling” a live TV debate before postal ballots are returned.

In his column for the Daily Telegraph, Johnson attempted to switch attention back to political rather than personal issues as he repeated his determination to deliver Brexit by Halloween.

Stepping up pressure on his rival, Hunt insisted that while he has no interest in debating Johnson’s private life, he wants to challenge him on television over his commitment to taking the UK out of the EU by the end of October.

In an article in The Times, Hunt said: “A new prime minister needs the legitimacy of having made his arguments publicly and having them subjected to scrutiny.

“Only then can you walk through the front door of No 10 with your head held high instead of slinking through the back door, which is what Boris appears to want.”

He added: “Don’t be a coward Boris, man up and show the nation you can cope with the intense scrutiny the most difficult job in the country will involve.”

Hunt said on Sunday that he thought any candidate for prime minister “should answer questions on everything”.

Meanwhile, Johnson wrote in the Telegraph: “We must leave the EU on Oct 31 come what may. It will honour the referendum result, it will focus the minds of EU negotiators.”

He added: “It is absolutely vital that we keep our eyes on the prize. It has been a long and parching march – but the oasis is finally in sight.

“We are just over four months away from the date on which, by law, we must leave the EU; and this time we are not going to bottle it. We are not going to fail.

“This time we are not going to shrink in fear from the exit, as we have on the last two occasions.”