UK Supreme Court Rules Boris Johnson’s Decision To Suspend Parliament Was Unlawful

The president of the Supreme Court, Lady Hale, announced that the court’s judgment was the unanimous judgment of all 11 justices, adding the case is a “one-off,” having come about “in circumstances which have never arisen before and are unlikely to ever arise again.”

The prime minister “prorogued” parliament for five weeks at the start of September, arguing the suspension would allow him to set out a new domestic agenda in a Queen’s speech.

But in announcing the verdict on Tuesday, Lady Hale said the prorogation was “void and of no effect,” adding: “Parliament has not been prorogued.”

She told the court that “a decision to prorogue, or advise the monarch to prorogue, will be unawful if the prorogation has the effect of frustrating or preventing without reasonable justification the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions as a legislature and as the body responsible for the supervision of the executive.”

Critics had accused Johnson of trying to escape scrutiny in the run-up to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, with MPs not due to return to Westminster until Oct. 14.

Reacting to the verdict, Commons Speaker John Bercow said the house must “convene without delay” and that he would be consulting party leaders “as a matter of urgency”.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said the decision by the Supreme Court confirms that Johnson “isn’t fit to be prime minister”.

“He’s misled Queen and country, and unlawfully silenced the people’s representatives,” she tweeted.

Deputy Labour Leader, Tom Watson, called for Johnson to resign, a sentiment also expressed by Green Party MP Caroline Lucas.