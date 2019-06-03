UK broadcaster Sky News seemed to capture the country’s general lack of enthusiasm for Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K. with a viral ad mocking the president’s arrival on Monday.

Trump, first lady Melania Trump, the president’s three eldest children and an entourage of senior cabinet members, security and staff are expected to be met by thousands of protesters in London. Sky News shared an ad for its coverage of Trump’s visit that shows an object casting dark shadows over various scenes in London with a hilarious reveal at the end.

“Guess who’s back?” the broadcaster tweeted along with a video of the ad.