Indigenous Australians are dismayed by the hordes of people who have rushed to climb Uluru days before the sacred monolith is permanently closed, with anthropologist Marcia Langdon saying “a curse will fall on all of them.”



The October 26 ban will mark 34 years since the site was handed back to the traditional custodians of the land, the Anangu people, but the pending permanent closure has caused thousands of tourists to ignore the calls from Indigenous Australians to stay off the rock. The images of hundreds of people queueing to scale Uluru has been unsettling for Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. “A curse will fall on all of them,” writer Marcia Langdon wrote on Twitter. “They will remember how they defiled this sacred place until they die and history will record their contempt for Aboriginal culture.”

REUTERS A man wearing a T-shirt saying "I chose not to climb" stands next to tourists lining up to climb Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in the Northern Territory.

A curse will fall on all of them. They will remember how they defiled this sacred place until they die & history will record their contempt for Aboriginal culture https://t.co/0FbT1qINEl — 💧Marcia Langton 🐯 (@marcialangton) October 24, 2019

NITV reporter Ryan Liddle, who grew up in Alice Springs, said it takes tourists hours to climb Uluru, meaning people often use the rock as a toilet and leave their rubbish at the top. “Water is such an important part of desert Aboriginal culture,” he told HuffPost from Uluru on Friday. “At the base of Uluru there are a few, very special, watering holes. These sustain life not just for humans but for animals.

“And to know the things that are left on top of Uluru are washing down into these watering holes, what does that say about people’s mentality, that they are willing to take part in that? It’s utterly disrespectful, in my opinion.” While strong winds in Alice Springs hindered climbing conditions on Friday morning, people have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on tourists waiting to climb Uluru.

These people should be ashamed of themselves. I’ve been to Uluru 4 or 5 times in my life - never climbed, never considered it. There is so much to see and experience without climbing all over a sacred site. — 💧Annaliese McDonald (@Ansaliese) October 24, 2019

#Uluru climb closed for the morning due to high winds- next assessment at 10am local time. Many people still in line down here. @abcdarwinpic.twitter.com/40WhaSkTbo — Samantha Jonscher (@Samjonscher) October 24, 2019

traditional owners: hey can you please not climb uluru it has strong cultural significance to us



other australians and tourists: shit better climb this rock before i'm not allowed to because what i want is always more important :) who cares about culture :) i want to climb :) — ً (@skinnydippng) October 24, 2019

It's sad that, even though it is being closed for the right reasons, people still feel the need to boost their egos by climbing it on the last day. They should have let them queue for 8 hours then shut it down and not let anyone up. — Tim Campbell (@timandespen1) October 24, 2019

The climb at Uluru has been opened for the final time ⁦@10NewsFirst⁩ pic.twitter.com/BA1PWzZZo4 — Brett Clappis (@BrettClappis) October 25, 2019

Kelly Derks, from Melbourne, said she wanted to climb Uluru while at the same time respect Indigenous beliefs. “We respect that. We climb but we don’t leave rubbish, we stay to the path,” Derks told Reuters. Sonita Vinecombe, from the Australian city of Adelaide, said the impending ban prompted her to come to Uluru. “We weren’t planning to come anytime soon, but because it’s the last day, we are here,” she said. Senior custodians of Uluru are confident tourism will thrive after the ban. “I’ve noticed more and more people are coming on tours to learn from us Anangu,” Sammy Wilson told the ABC’s 7.30. “I enjoy people asking about and wanting to learn about our country. “We don’t live in fenced-off squares. It’s time they came here in return and learned about our place and the way we see it — circular country,” he said. Liddle added that it is not the end of an era but the start of new beginnings for tourism in the area. “The only thing people will lose is the chain,” he said. “People want to jump off the plane and have a genuine interaction with Aboriginal people. They want beyond the veil. Hopefully people will be able to get out to homeland and outstations. There’s been a big push for that.”

REUTERS Tourists crowd a trail as they attempt to climb the Uluru