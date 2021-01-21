Uniformed Man Knelt By Beau Biden's Grave During Inaugural Address

As President Joe Biden was sworn into office Wednesday, a uniformed man was seen paying silent tribute at the grave of Biden’s son Beau.

Delaware News Journal reporter Patricia Talorico captured the poignant image, showing the man kneeling with head bowed by Beau Biden’s grave at St. Joseph on the Brandywine church in Greenville, Delaware.

Talorico, who writes primarily about food, said she was on an assignment to see how Delaware was commemorating the incoming administration when she spotted the man. At the same time, she had her car radio set to CNN and noted that Biden was about to begin his inaugural address.

“I couldn’t bring myself to interrupt this poignant, solemn moment,” she later wrote. “I took some photos from a distance, and pulled my car over to a nearby roadway. I listened to the end of Biden’s speech and drove back to see if the man was still there. He was. And he was still kneeling, still had his head bowed.”

Talorico posted the photo to Twitter, where it quickly went viral. As of Wednesday evening, it had received more than 127,000 likes and 23,000 retweets.