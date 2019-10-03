A Florida theme park employee has been fired after the individual made the “OK” hand gesture used by some to symbolise white power while posing for a photo with a biracial six-year-old girl.

Outraged mum Tiffiney Zinger said she was looking through photos of her family’s visit to a Universal Orlando breakfast event back in March when she noticed an employee dressed as the “Despicable Me” character Gru making the hand gesture on her daughter’s shoulder.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute. Why is this sign on my child’s shoulder?’” Zinger told USA Today.

Video shared by Zinger shows the masked employee gesturing for the little girl, who has autism, to come over for a photo at Universal’s Loews Royal Pacific Resort. Once the girl is standing in front of the employee, that individual puts their right hand on her shoulder and after a pause their index finger curls in to make a distinct circle with their thumb. The individual then holds this shape for the duration of the video.