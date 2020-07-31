Unsealed Documents Detail Damning Accusations Against Ghislaine Maxwell

Hundreds of pages of court documents involving British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein’s who has been accused of enabling the late financier’s sexual abuse of underage girls, were unsealed on Thursday night following a months-long court battle over the documents.

Maxwell’s lawyers filed multiple challenges — most recently on Thursday — in a bid to block the release of the documents, which they described as “extremely personal, confidential and subject to considerable abuse by the media.”

But US District Judge Loretta Preska, who’d ordered the unsealing of the documents earlier this month, roundly rejected these requests. On Thursday afternoon, Preska admonished Maxwell for the “eleventh-hour request for reconsideration.”

“The Court is troubled ― but not surprised ― that Ms. Maxwell has yet again sought to muddy the waters,” Preska wrote.

The documents come from a now-settled lawsuit filed in 2015 against Maxwell by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Giuffre has accused Maxwell of acting as Epstein’s madame and helping him traffick her to influential men around the world, including allegedly Britain’s Prince Andrew, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and attorney Alan Dershowitz. Giuffre claims Maxwell recruited her when she was just 15.

As Thursday’s document release shows, Giuffre has also accused Maxwell herself of engaging in sexual relations with underage girls.