'Unwanted Ivanka' Is The Latest Meme After *That* Awkward G20 Video

When Ivanka Trump was filmed inserting herself into a conversation between world leaders at the G20 summit in Japan, she probably didn’t expect to become a subject of ridicule – and the hot topic of the memeverse.

The US president’s daughter was captured over the weekend in the company of Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Fund, as they discussed social justice issues.

Except the senior White House advisor was not exactly welcomed into the fold, with members of the conversation looking visibly annoyed, even baffled, at her presence.