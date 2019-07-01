'Unwanted Ivanka' Is The Latest Meme After *That* Awkward G20 Video

When Ivanka Trump was filmed inserting herself into a conversation between world leaders at the G20 summit in Japan, she probably didn’t expect to become a subject of ridicule – and the hot topic of the memeverse.
The US president’s daughter was captured over the weekend in the company of Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Fund, as they discussed social justice issues.
Except the senior White House advisor was not exactly welcomed into the fold, with members of the conversation looking visibly annoyed, even baffled, at her presence.
The video was released by the Élysée Palace and tweeted by BBC journalist Parham Ghobadi.
And yet, while the devil works hard, the Internet works harder, producing countless memes from the encounter.
In several re-imaginings of the world’s most recognised historical images, cutouts of the US president’s daughter were imposed next to the likes of The Beatles, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, accompanied by the #UnwantedIvanka hashtag.
Take, for example, that time she was in the Situation Room when the Obama administration oversaw the operation to kill Osama bin Laden.
Or the unforgettable moment when she struck a pose (Vogue, Vogue) as Chinese dictator Chairman Mao Zedong shook hands with US President Richard Nixon in 1972.
And how could we not bring up her instrumental role in helping to re-imagine a post-war Europe? Here she is at the 1945 Yalta conference, seated next to the “Big Three”: Winston Churchill, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Joseph Stalin.
Of course, we’re all aware that she helped build the Rockefeller Centre, as this 1932 photo of ironworkers eating lunch on the skyscraper’s construction site shows...
Closer to home, history has been too unkind to erase the fifth Beatle...
...And the seventh Friend.
If these aren’t enough, you can keep taking the edge off Monday with endless #UnwantedIvanka memes here.