The US Just Hit 400,000 COVID-19 Deaths In Record Time

At least 400,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University. That’s more than 1 in 1,000 Americans dead from a disease that other countries have nearly eradicated. The number of deaths is equivalent to the entire population of New Orleans, Tampa or Tulsa, and then some. It’s more than 10 times the number of Americans who died from influenza in the 2018-19 flu season and nearly six times the country’s opioid deaths each year. In terms of fatalities, it’s equivalent to 134 terrorist attacks on 9/11. Despite repeated claims from Donald Trump’s administration over the past year that the pandemic was under control and on its way out, the pace of deaths has only sped up in recent months. It took four months for the death toll to move from 100,000 to 200,000, then three more months for it to jump to 300,000. To reach 400,000 deaths, it took less than two.

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images People wait in line for COVID-19 antibody testing in Whittier, California, on Jan. 13.