US Citizen Says He Was Splashed With Acid, Told To 'Go Back To Your Country'

A 61-year-old man has been arrested by Milwaukee police in an acid attack on a stranger who said the assailant told him to “go back to your country.”

Police said they’re investigating Friday night’s attack, which left Mahud Villalaz with second-degree burns to his face and vision problems, as a hate crime and expect the district attorney to bring charges within a week. Police didn’t release the name of the man they arrested on Saturday.

Villalaz, 42, described how he parked his car outside a restaurant and was approached by the assailant, a white man upset that he was too close to a bus stop.

“He started talking like, ‘You don’t respect my laws. You can’t invade my country, so go back to your country,’” Villalaz, who is a US citizen and Latino, told NBC News.

A Milwaukee police spokesperson characterized the crime as aggravated battery. Alderman Joe G. Perez said he has been assured the suspect will face hate crime charges.

This “was a heinous crime that will have a long-term impact on the life of the victim,” Perez said in a statement. “We as a community need to come together to work through our differences and learn to respect one another and diffuse conflict.”