The US could see as many as 100,000 daily coronavirus infections if states where cases are surging don’t begin taking stronger measures to combat the spread, the nation’s top infectious disease expert has said

Dr Anthony Fauci issued the grim warning to a Senate committee on Tuesday while discussing president Donald Trump’s response to the deadly virus.

Elizabeth Warren, the Democrat senator, referred to comments Fauci made in March, when he theorised the US could see between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths from Covid-19, with millions more infected, before the end of the pandemic. As of late June, there have been more than 125,000 deaths in the US.

“Based on what you’re seeing now, how many Covid deaths and infections should America expect before this is all over?,” Warren asked.

“I can’t make an accurate prediction, but it is going to be very disturbing, I can guarantee you that,” Fauci replied. “Because when you have an outbreak in one part of the country, even though in other parts of the country they’re doing well, they are vulnerable.”