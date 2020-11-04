Of the times that TV networks want to avoid an on-air mishap, broadcasting live on US Election Day would be one of those. Check who is winning the US Election live count Unfortunately the ABC ran into a “bizarre” technical blunder on Wednesday, forcing them to momentarily pause their live election coverage. However, the presenters on the Sydney set managed to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Reporters Ellen Fanning and Stan Grant were fronting the network’s coverage from the ABC’s inner-city Ultimo building lobby when their temporary studio space was flooded with a stream of glaring sunlight that made it hard to see.

ABC The ABC experienced a live TV mishap on Wednesday during its election coverage when glaring sunlight flooded the studio Ellen Fanning and Stan Grant were in.

“We should point out that the sun has come out,” said Fanning. “Somebody has designed an atrium at the ABC not realising we had nine hours of broadcasting. “There’s almost a religious quality to this, Stan,” she joked to her co-host. “We need to talk about that,” Grant said. “I’m looking at myself on screen here and it’s just bizarre.” Fanning then put on a pair of sunglasses, while they crossed to the usual ABC News 24 studio where all was business as usual. ABC reporter Tali Aualiitia described the lighting as “campfire ghost story lighting”, while others also joked about the blunder on Twitter.

The ABC have switched to campfire ghost story lighting pic.twitter.com/OH6RcmzOfz — Tali Aualiitia (@taliaualiitia) November 4, 2020

is this all happening in the foyer? where's the setup? — Bridget Murphy (@bridgetrose97) November 4, 2020

In the lobby. It looks great! 😎 — sue lannin (@suelannin) November 4, 2020

Get a diffuser or a bed sheet to cover the sunlight, ABC... Something?! pic.twitter.com/Iye75jC7Zr — Social Kris-tancing (@DesignedToFade) November 4, 2020

Ellen Fanning is literally wearing sunglasses INSIDE pic.twitter.com/ww5zGACxpV — Social Kris-tancing (@DesignedToFade) November 4, 2020

The ABC did not immediately respond to HuffPost Australia’s request for comment. From 10am AEDT, Fanning, Grant and David Speers were hosting continuous coverage of the US election on the ABC, with Antony Green providing state by state results and analysis. Tuesday, or Wednesday in Australian time, is the last day US voters can cast their ballots in the 2020 election. Republican Trump and former democratic vice president Joe Biden are facing off at the top of the ticket. Also at stake is control of the Senate, House of Representatives and statehouses around the nation. Read the latest on the election around the US here. Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.