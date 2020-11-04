US Presidential Election Results Live Updates: Who Will Win Between Trump and Biden?

Like so much of the last four years, US Election Day is shaping up to be completely unpredictable.

The latest tally of early voting in the US shows that almost 102 million Americans cast their votes before Election Day, an incredible total that represents 73% of the total turnout of the 2016 presidential election.

Polls show that mail-in voters are disproportionately likely to support Joe Biden, which on election night could lead to a “red mirage,” where Donald Trump takes an initial lead until absentee ballots are counted over the course of days.