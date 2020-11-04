Donald Trump’s unfortunate spelling mistake on US Election Night hasn’t gone unnoticed, and along with memes and hilarious tweets, it’s been the basis of some light-hearted commentary across Australian news coverage.

On Wednesday Channel Nine reporters Peter Overton and Charles Croucher had a good chuckle after Trump shared a tweet in which he misspelt ‘polls’ as poles’.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!” the US President tweeted after Democratic opponent Joe Biden’s address to the nation.

“I believe we have the president’s tweets,” Croucher said during Channel Nine’s live election coverage. “He responded pretty quickly and had his thumbs ready as he so often does when it comes to what’s going on and hearing Joe Biden speaks enough to prompt him into action.”