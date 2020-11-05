'Me Voting In 2016 vs. 2020' Meme Perfectly Sums Up The Last 4 Years Of Donald Trump

Social media users summed up the toll the Trump era has taken on them with a mocking meme.
As voters went to the polls on Election Day, people on Twitter used the “Me Voting In 2016 vs. Me Voting In 2020” trend to show how their attitudes to voting have changed since Donald Trump became president.
Cue plenty of stark before-and-after comparisons:
