A former senior American lawmakers has said the US government has been hiding key details about UFOs for years.

“Why the federal government all these years has covered up, put brake pads on everything, stopped it, I think it’s very, very bad for our country,” former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said in the new documentary “The Phenomenon” from director James Fox.

“Are you saying that there’s some evidence that still hasn’t seen the light of day?” asked Fox.

“I’m saying most of it hasn’t seen the light of day,” Reid replied.

The film examines the history of UFO sightings in the United States and abroad, including new details about the military-confirmed encounters off the coast involving US Navy pilots. It also details a 1967 report in which an object appeared over a US missile base at the same time 10 of the missiles became inoperative.

“If they had been called upon by the president to launch, they couldn’t have done it,” Reid said in the film.