U.S. Navy Pilot Reported ‘Near Miss’ With UFO Off East Coast

A pilot with the U.S. Navy almost collided with an unidentified flying object during a mission near Virginia Beach in late 2014, according to a New York Times report published Sunday. The UFO, which the Super Hornet pilot said resembled a “sphere encasing a cube,” was one of many “strange objects” reportedly seen by Navy pilots in the skies over the East Coast between the summer of 2014 and early 2015.

Pilots said they reported these inexplicable sightings to Navy leadership.

The flying objects “had no visible engine or infrared exhaust plumes, but they could reach 30,000 feet and hypersonic speeds,” several pilots told the Times. The objects were seen performing maneuvers “beyond the physical limits of a human crew” like turning instantaneously, the pilots said.