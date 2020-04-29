Listen, we get it. We’ve been working from home for a solid few weeks now, and sometimes you just don’t feel like making the effort, even if you do have some class of video meeting.

We’re as guilty as anyone else of dialling in for a team meeting in our comfies, or even pairing pyjama bottoms with a smart top to maintain some semblance of professionalism while we’re on camera.

But there is a line, folks. And that line... is called trousers.

That’s a lesson that one US news presenter had to learn the hard way on Tuesday morning, when he appeared on Good Morning America not realising the lower – less smart – half of his outfit was also on display.