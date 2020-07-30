US Officially Surpasses 150,000 Coronavirus Deaths

Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference earlier this month about his administration's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He said in February that he believed the virus would "miraculously" disappear by April. However, it has killed more than 150,000 Americans.

From the beginning, Trump has dismissed the threat of the virus and complained that it made him look bad. In March, he bemoaned letting passengers on a cruise ship disembark in California because he didn’t want to add to the total number of reported cases in the US Some Americans on board were infected with the virus. “I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault,” Trump said at the time. As the numbers of coronavirus-related infections, hospitalisations and deaths across the country have risen, the president has complained about how much testing has been done in the US. “When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people,” Trump said in May during a tour of a medical supply distribution plant in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases.” During a rally the following month, he said he’d asked officials in his administration to “slow the testing down.” Several states reported struggling to administer tests, and some said they’d received little to no help from the federal government.