US Overtakes Italy With Largest Number Of Coronavirus Deaths

The United States surpassed Italy in coronavirus fatalities on Saturday to become the nation with the highest number of reported deaths from the virus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Italy has counted 152,271 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 19,468 deaths, while the US has counted 522,286 infections and 20,283 deaths as of late Saturday afternoon.

As the world watched the crisis in Italy unfold in March, it was seen as a warning for America. Italian hospitals were overrun by patients within a matter of weeks between February and March because the country mobilised against the virus a little too slowly, and people started taking heed of stay-at-home orders a little too late.

Meanwhile, instead of making urgent preparations at the appropriate scale, reports indicate that President Donald Trump spent two months downplaying the threat of the virus until it began putting a heavy strain on health care systems in major cities.