Some Republican lawmakers in the US said they will self-quarantine after discovering they interacted with an individual at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference who later tested positive for the coronavirus. Senator Ted Cruz first announced his decision to self-quarantine on Sunday, in light of the news. Representative Paul Gosar followed suit, adding that three of his staff members will also quarantine themselves. It’s unclear how many lawmakers interacted with the individual. “Last night, I was informed that 10 days ago at CPAC I briefly interacted with an individual who is currently symptomatic and has tested positive for COVID-19,” which is the disease caused by the virus, Cruz said in a statement, adding that the interaction involved a handshake and a “brief conversation.”

The senator said he’s spoken with his personal doctor, and medical officials from the Houston Health Department, the Harris County Public Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Health and Human Services. In addition, he’s notified Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and incoming acting White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. “I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy,” Cruz said. “Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low.”