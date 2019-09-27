If You Thought Australia's 'The Masked Singer' Was Bizarre, Wait Till You See The US Version

If you thought a rainbow unicorn or red octopus were bizarre costume choices on Channel Ten’s The Masked Singer, wait till you see what quirky goods the current US series has dished out.

Wednesday’s US Season 2 premiere of the goofy celebrity competition eliminated the entrants wearing Egg and Ice Cream costumes. (Identity spoilers below.)

Panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger and the studio audience scooped up those two for smackdown rounds of the weakest competitors, and they lost to Skeleton and Ladybug, The Wrap reported.

Then came the unmasking of the ousted pair.