If You Thought Australia's 'The Masked Singer' Was Bizarre, Wait Till You See The US Version

If you thought a rainbow unicorn or red octopus were bizarre costume choices on Channel Ten’s The Masked Singer, wait till you see what quirky goods the current US series has dished out.
Wednesday’s US Season 2 premiere of the goofy celebrity competition eliminated the entrants wearing Egg and Ice Cream costumes. (Identity spoilers below.)
Panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger and the studio audience scooped up those two for smackdown rounds of the weakest competitors, and they lost to Skeleton and Ladybug, The Wrap reported.
Then came the unmasking of the ousted pair.
Former Olympic skater and commentator Johnny Weir was The Egg.
Pro gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins of YouTube and Fortnite fame was Ice Cream.
Meanwhile the Aussie version of The Masked Singer kicked off this week, with Jackie O, Dannii Minogue, Dave Hughes and Lindsay Lohan fronting the judging panel.
Everyone was amazed by the local celebrity identities revealed, except poor Lindsay who had no idea who they were.
On Monday night former Big Brother host Gretel Killeen whipped off her octopus mask, while Australian cricket legend Brett Lee was the second celeb revealed as the man behind the parrot mask.
Let the masquerade madness continue when The Masked Singer airs on Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Ten.