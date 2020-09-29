“Totally,” agreed David Axelrod, who was a top aide in former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign. “It is one of the only times, maybe the only time, that a candidate has so persistently worked to lower expectations for a debate opponent and build them up for himself. Usually, it’s the other way around.”

How to watch the first US Presidential Debate:

What time does the US presidential debate start?

The debate will start at 9pm ET on Tuesday in America, or 11am on Wednesday for Victoria, ACT, New South Wales, Tasmania and Queensland, 10.30am in South Australia and NT, and 9am in Western Australia.

How do I watch the debate in Australia?

Channel 9, ABC News 24 and SBS will broadcast and stream the debate live from 11 am AEST, Wednesday, September 30.

How long will the debate go for?

90 minutes.

Who is the debate moderator?

The debate will be moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who has a reputation as a straight shooter. Wallace moderated a presidential debate in 2016, favoring direct questions to get the candidates talking. He said before the 2016 debate that he did not believe it is his job “to be a truth squad,” and he largely stayed away from interjecting to fact-check the candidates.

What is the presidential debate format?

The format for Tuesday’s debate consists of six 15-minute segments, scheduled to focus on the following topics, selected by Wallace: “The Trump and Biden Records,” “The Supreme Court,” “COVID-19,” “The Economy,” “Race and Violence in our Cities” and “The Integrity of the Election.”

Each candidate will be given two minutes to respond to a question from the moderator opening the segment. Candidates will then be able to respond to each other, and the moderator will use the rest of the 15-minute period to discuss the topic further.

Where will it take place?

Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

When and where are the other debates?

The second debate is set for October 15 in Miami, Florida, and the third on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. Vice President Mike Pence and Biden running mate Kamala Harris are scheduled to debate on October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Who’s winning in the polls?

With the election 35 days away and early votes already being cast in some states, Biden has kept a lead over the Republican president in most national polls.

Do the debates matter?

While debates have not significantly shaken up the election in recent years, Tuesday’s highly anticipated matchup will offer the clearest contrast yet between the two men.