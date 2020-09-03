Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) threatened to shoot armed protesters coming into Louisiana.

US Republican politician Representative Clay Higgins said he’d be more than willing to shoot any armed demonstrators in Louisiana in a Facebook post Tuesday that was accompanied by a picture of Black men with guns. “One way ticket fellas,” he wrote on his campaign account. “Have your affairs in order. Me?... I wouldn’t even spill my beer. I’d drop any 10 of you where you stand.” “We don’t care what colour you are. We don’t care if you’re left or right. If you show up like this, if We recognise threat ... you won’t walk away,” added Higgins, a former police officer.

Here’s Clay Higgins threatening to shoot on sight a Black militia rumored to be coming to LFT. And here’s the militia that showed up. Higgins appears to have deleted the post. pic.twitter.com/yfzg7iZJh4 — Christiaan Mader (@xnmader) September 2, 2020

Facebook confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate that it took Higgins’ post down for violating the company’s “violence and incitement” policies. Higgins’ also put up a picture of an eagle and wrote that he did not remove the post: “No, I did not remove my post. America is being manipulated into a new era of government control. Your liberty is threatened from within.”

People are allowed to openly carry firearms in Louisiana, and Higgins is a vocal advocate for gun rights. Higgins’ initial post came in advance of a Black Lives Matter protest scheduled for Tuesday night. The event was peaceful, according to the Advocate, and was basically a barbecue. A small group with guns known as the Louisiana Cajun Militia did show up. They appeared to be all, or mostly, white. “That’s their right to protest as long as they keep it peaceful,” said Michael “Sauce” McComas, who said he was the leader of the group. “We’re just not gonna let them go around burning flags and intimidating.”

The protesters who are grilling have broken bread with the Louisiana Cajun Militia. pic.twitter.com/KOJ6CayqR3 — Ashley White (@AshleyyDi) September 1, 2020