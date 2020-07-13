Valentina Sampaio Is Sports Illustrated's First Transgender Swimsuit Model

For Valentina Sampaio, smashing boundaries is becoming second nature. The 23-year-old Brazilian native appears in a stunning beachside pictorial in Sports Illustrated’s 2020 Swimsuit Issue, becoming the first openly transgender model to appear in the magazine. Sampaio, who became the first trans woman to model for Victoria’s Secret last year, opened up about her latest milestone on Instagram Friday. She said she was “excited and honoured” to appear in the “groundbreaking” new issue of the magazine, on newsstands July 21.

In an essay that appears in Sports Illustrated alongside the photo spread, Sampaio explained how her personal experience as a trans woman had impacted her outlook on her modelling career. “Being trans usually means facing closed doors to peoples’ hearts and minds,” she said. “We face snickers, insults, fearful reactions and physical violations just for existing. Our options for growing up in a loving and accepting family, having a fruitful experience at school or finding dignified work are unimaginably limited and challenging.”

"I feel strong, and I feel inspired to fight, not just for me but for everyone that I represent." - SI Swimsuit 2020 rookie Valentina Sampaio