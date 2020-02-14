How To Talk To Your Kids About Love On Valentine's Day

Tetra Images - Daniel Grill via Getty Images Parents should watch for signs that their children may be affected by Valentine’s Day pressures.

Those two words are aptly attributed to February 14, a day when many celebrate Valentine’s Day . And while we’ve been told that high expectations can often lead to disappointment, it doesn’t stop the most hopeful of us.

How quickly these dreams can be shattered, however. Just ask Marcus Anwar. The business owner from London, Ont., and father of two — a daughter, 12 and a son, 10 — learned very quickly about the painful reality of unrequited affections.

Anwar’s daughter Tila had been excited about the prospect of Valentine’s Day. There had been a boy at school that she liked. “I want him to come over and watch movies with me, like a date,” she told her parents. It was then that Anwar and his wife learned the extent of her crush.

“That’s when we knew she liked him more than just a friend,” he told HuffPost Canada.

The young girl’s fantasy of a “date” at her home was abruptly quashed when her plan to have her crush over to her home was not to be. “He doesn’t like me!” she cried to her father when he came to pick her up from school that afternoon. “He likes another girl more!”

This painful Valentine’s Day realisation may have been the first for the young girl, but likely may not be the last.

Even though there’s a growing call for an “all-or-nothing” Valentine’s Day celebration in some schools, not every student – or their parents – have received the proverbial memo.

With Valentine’s Day highly anticipated for weeks beforehand, both in media and in stores, it’s no wonder that kids will also jump on the bandwagon.

A highly-anticipated event

It’s the ubiquity of Valentine-themed items in what seems to be every retail outlet that adds to children feeling both excited and pressured, says Dr. Sean Hayes, a Montreal-based psychologist with expertise in interpersonal development.

“One of the toughest places to go leading up to Valentine’s Day are the card sections of these large pharmacy chains that have idealised images of romances that we’re all expected to live up to,” he told HuffPost Canada.

Such displays underscore the societal ideal suggesting that everyone should have a Valentine and those who don’t are lacking. Adding to this are the seemingly joyful images of Valentine’s Day bliss seen by kids who are already feeling anxious.