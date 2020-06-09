'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Apologise For Once Calling Police On Only Black Cast Member

Being messy is basically a prerequisite for appearing on “Vanderpump Rules,” but stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute crossed a line awhile back when they called the police on the reality show’s only Black cast member, Faith Stowers.

On Sunday, the two broke their silence over their resurfaced “racially insensitive comments” and past behaviour toward Stowers after she detailed her disturbing experiences on the show in a recent interview.

Schroeder and Doute tried to get Stowers arrested around 2018 by falsely implicating her in a crime, which has sparked a major backlash against the reality stars.

“It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better,” Schroeder, who’s since been dropped by multiple brands, wrote in her statement. “I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused.”

“I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that,” she continued. “I did not recognise then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions.”

“What I did to Faith was wrong,” Schroeder said. “I apologise and I do not expect forgiveness.”