‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Canned For Racist Treatment Of Black Co-Star

Two reality show stars have to face reality: They’ve been fired for the racist way they treated the only Black co-star on their show.

On Tuesday, Bravo TV canned “Vanderpump Rules” cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute for calling the police on castmate Faith Stowers, who is Black. The network fired the twosome after Stowers revealed that back in 2018, Schroeder and Doute tried to get her arrested by falsely implicating her in a crime.

In addition, Bravo dropped newer cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, both of whom had older racist tweets that came to light last week, according to Page Six.

The network released this statement: “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed on Tuesday (June 9) that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.”