Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' By Reports Deputies Shared Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant is “absolutely devastated” over reports that first responders shared graphic photos of the crash site where her husband and 13-year-old daughter and seven other people died in a helicopter accident, her lawyer said in a statement on Sunday. Bryant went personally to the sheriff’s office on Jan. 26, the day Kobe and Gianna Bryant died in the crash in Calabasas, California, to request that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers in order to “protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families,” attorney Gary C. Robb wrote in a statement on behalf of Vanessa Bryant.

He said Bryant had been assured by Sheriff Alex Villanueva that measures would be enforced to protect the families’ privacy. “First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD would allegedly breach their duty,” read the statement, which was published to Bryant’s Instagram profile. The Los Angeles Times first reported the allegations last week, citing two public safety sources with knowledge of the events. One of these sources alleged that he saw an image of the crash scene on the phone of another official in a setting unrelated to the investigation of the accident. The source claimed other images depicted the victims’ remains.