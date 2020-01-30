Vanessa Bryant Shares Touching Photo Of Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna

Harry How via Getty Images Kobe Bryant poses with his family at halftime after both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Vanessa Bryant shared a touching photo of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who were two of the nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In the sweet photo, which is now Vanessa’s profile picture on Instagram, Kobe is looking down and smiling at his daughter, while she looks up at him.

Vanessa was married to the retired NBA legend for more than 18 years. Their other children are Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3; and Capri, 8 months.

She hasn’t spoken publicly since the death of her husband and daughter were announced on Sunday.