Vanessa Bryant Tearfully Honors Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant At Memorial Ceremony

She said that he looked forward to Valentine’s Day and special anniversary trips, even making some of her favorite gifts by hand. She said that Kobe gave her the blue dress (as well as the notebook) that Rachel McAdams wore in the 2004 film “The Notebook” because McAdams’ character wore the dress in a scene when she came back to her love, Noah.

Vanessa shared some of the things that Kobe wanted to do ― renew their vows, see his daughter Natalia take over his company and travel the world together. She called him the “MVP of girl dads.”

“He never left the toilet seat up. He always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are. He taught them how to be brave,” she said.

Vanessa noted that Kobe would “worry about me if I wasn’t in my seat at the start of each game” because “family came first to him.”

“He isn’t going to be here to drop Bianka or Capri at pre-K or kindergarten. ... He isn’t going to be able to walk our girls down the aisle. ... But I want my daughters to know the amazing person he was,” she said, before adding that both Kobe and Gigi “were so full of joy and adventure.”

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi. ... We love you,” she concluded.